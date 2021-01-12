Tampa police: Officers fired upon, 4 people detained

No one was hurt in the shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two plainclothes Tampa Police Department officers were shot at not long after responding to a call about gunshots heard, the agency said in a statement.

The officers responded around 11:43 p.m. Tuesday to the area of N. 27th Street and E. 19th Avenue where they saw a car speeding off. In an unmarked patrol car, police say the two officers made a U-turn to follow the car.

They saw the car pull over and noticed someone putting something in its trunk, according to police. As the officers got closer, someone reportedly fired "several rounds" toward their patrol car.

Four people were detained after a short chase near the Twiggs Street parking garage, the department said.

Police recovered a firearm and shell casings.