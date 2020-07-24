Tampa police officers to get upgraded tasers

City council members Thursday approved the purchase of 350 new tasers to replace existing older ones that are out of warranty.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers will soon be getting updated taser guns.

City council members Thursday approved the purchase of 350 new tasers to replace existing older ones that are out of warranty. The older tasers cost around $1,000 to fix when they break.

Police department leaders say the older tasers were well past their life expectancy and the city decided it would be more cost-effective to purchase brand new ones that would be covered under warranty.

The $1.2 million deal with Axon, the company which makes both tasers and body cameras was approved unanimously and means every officer in Tampa will now have a new taser.