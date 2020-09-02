TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old who was shot in the eye with a BB gun earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to Tampa police.
Tampa police responded to the Bank of America at 100 West Shore Boulevard N, where the 17-year-old was shot in the eye.
One of the kid's father was at a bank ATM when the teen was shot, according to investigators. The two kids reportedly were waiting for him in the car when an 8-year-old grabbed the gun in the car and it went off.
The 17-year-old was a friend of the family, according to police.
Police said they were still investigating.
RELATED: Police: 8-year-old shoots teen with BB gun
What other people are reading right now:
- 3-year-old still in critical condition after house fire kills her brother, grandpa
- Man accused of driving van into Republican tent in Walmart parking lot
- Demolition uncovers antique log building in Pennsylvania
- 2 teen girls killed, another hurt in crash on I-275
- Pizza shop gets shut down for third time in 2 years
- Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled because baby could fall out
- Texas restaurant opens early to give a 3-year-old cancer patient the meal of a lifetime
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter