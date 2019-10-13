Tampa police need your help identifying a man who they said shot another person at Fat Boy Grocery Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooter walked past the person they shot and into the store. Then, he pulled out a gun, walked out of the store and shot the other person twice, according to police.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Police said the shooter left the scene and has a young boy with him.

Anyone with any information that could help identify and locate the shooter is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.