TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police need your help finding a missing teen.

Officers said Quantia Mills, 17, was last seen wearing a camo jacket, knee-length jeans, and black sneakers.

She was last seen Thursday at her home in Tampa near University Square. Police said she is most likely walking.

Police ask anyone who knows where she is to call 813-231-6130.

