TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police need your help finding a missing teen.
Officers said Quantia Mills, 17, was last seen wearing a camo jacket, knee-length jeans, and black sneakers.
She was last seen Thursday at her home in Tampa near University Square. Police said she is most likely walking.
Police ask anyone who knows where she is to call 813-231-6130.
What other people are reading right now:
- Sheriff: Baby shot and killed, woman arrested
- Looking ahead to our last cold front of the year
- Get cash for your gift card, but don't get swindled
- Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii
- ‘If I could just save one life’: Woman uses signs to help others get through the holidays
- Restaurant Red Alert: The most shocking reports of 2019
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter