TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 53-year-old woman.

Maria Daman was last seen near around noon Wednesday on West Violet Street near North Highland Avenue in the South Seminole Heights area.

“Daman suffers from a diminished mental capacity,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who knows of Daman’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at (813)231-6130.

