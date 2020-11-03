TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for a missing man believed to be endangered.

David Garcia, 27, last was seen around 5 p.m. Sunday at McDugald Park, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say he is nearly non-verbal and has medical issues that require medication.

Garcia is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a brown mustache. It's believed he was wearing a dark sweatshirt with jean shorts and two hearing aids.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 813-231-6130.

