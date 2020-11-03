TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for a missing man believed to be endangered.
David Garcia, 27, last was seen around 5 p.m. Sunday at McDugald Park, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Police say he is nearly non-verbal and has medical issues that require medication.
Garcia is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a brown mustache. It's believed he was wearing a dark sweatshirt with jean shorts and two hearing aids.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 813-231-6130.
What other people are reading right now:
- Pinellas, Pasco counties report first coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus updates: WHO classifies virus as pandemic
- Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assaults
- How coronavirus concerns are impacting Tampa Bay area events
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- COVID-19 preps: Why are people stocking up on toilet paper?
- Chick-fil-A to begin selling signature sauces in Florida
- Tractor-trailer carrying IndyCar catches fire in St. Petersburg
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter