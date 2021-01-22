Tampa police searching for 3 men accused of breaking into an ATM

The only available description of the men was that they were wearing dark clothing.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is searching for three men accused of breaking into a Chase Bank ATM in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to police, officers and air service arrived on scene at 1322 South Dale Mabry Hwy. within two minutes of the call, but the men had already taken off in a Ford pick-up truck.

The truck was later found abandoned and determined to have been stolen.

"The investigation is ongoing and Detectives are coordinating with bank officials to gather additional investigative leads," the department wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.