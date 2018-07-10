TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who went missing early Sunday morning.

Ryan English was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of N 39th Street and E Regnas Avenue.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white and orange t-shirt and brown shorts with a red stain. He's about 3 feet tall and has short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

