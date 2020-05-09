Man dies after shooting at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man Friday night at a Tampa apartment complex.
It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Garden Terrace complex on Del Rey Court, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Officers responded to the area on a report of a shooting, and they came across a 35-year-old man who appeared to be shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
Police believe, at this point, the shooting doesn't appear to be random.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.
