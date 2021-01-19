Police: Man hurt after officer-involved shooting at Tampa apartment complex

The department says the man had a gun and pointed it at the officer.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after Tampa police say he pointed a gun at an officer and was shot, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department was called to the Bowery Bayside Apartments on Westshore Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. Monday about a man who was reportedly banging on apartment doors and "yelling incoherently."

Investigators say the man raised his gun toward an officer, "forcing" the officer to shoot him.

Officers gave the man first aid and Tampa Fire Rescue took him to a nearby hospital with apparent non life-threatening injuries, the department says.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.