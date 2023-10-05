Tampa sergeant suspended for putting hand on suspect's neck, failing to submit video of it

A cell phone video sent to police more than eight months after the incident revealed new details that prompted an investigation into the police sergeant's behavior.

TAMPA, Florida — A Tampa police sergeant has been temporarily suspended after he was seen on camera putting his hand on a man's neck during an arrest last year outside MacDinton's Irish Pub.

Sergeant Stephen Drabiniak was among a group of officers called in for backup around 2:51 a.m. on June 11, 2022, after police on the scene were struggling to remove three unruly bar patrons, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The patrons, identified as 22-year-old Coralys Perez, 22-year-old Angelo Cruz and 26-year-old Deivis Torres-Laino, were reportedly attacking two of the officers. Police say Perez hit one of them in the face as she violently resisted.

When Drabiniak arrived, he ordered the group causing the disturbance to leave the area. Instead, police said Torres-Laino tried to force his way back into the bar and struck Drabiniak in the process.

Perez, Cruz and Torres-Laino were eventually taken into custody and charged with trespassing and resisting.

However, on March 1, 2023, the Tampa Police Department Professional Standards Bureau received an anonymous complaint in the mail that revealed more details about the incident. It contained a thumb drive with a 45-second video of the struggle between Torres-Laino and Drabiniak.

The video shows Drabiniak placing his hand on Torres-Laino's neck for approximately eight seconds as he worked to arrest him.

Editor's note: 10 Tampa Bay removed the audio from the police-provided video because of several profanities and racial slurs. It can, however, be viewed on the department's YouTube channel.

According to the police department, Drabiniak was attempting to use a "pain compliance technique" that involves applying pressure behind the ear and jawline, but he did not do it correctly.

"At no point did Sergeant Drabiniak choke Torres-Laino or impede his breathing, nor did Torres-Laino complain or ask for medical attention. You can see him talking while he was on the ground, and he testified to that in court," police wrote in a news release.

The video prompted Chief Lee Bercaw to launch an internal investigation.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Drabiniak not only violated policy by placing his hand on the suspect's neck, but he also violated policy by failing to submit the cell phone video of the incident even though he had received a copy of it.

Drabiniak reportedly said he attempted to download the video but gave up once it failed to download.

"While it's clear the officers were dealing with a chaotic and volatile situation, I believe in holding our officers to the highest possible standards and that didn't occur in this case and the officer is now facing the consequences for that," Bercaw said in a statement.