Teen charged with manslaughter after 15-year-old dies from gunshot to leg

Following the shooting, police said the injured teen was taken to the hospital and released before medical complications occurred.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 15-year-old faces a charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon after police say another teen who he shot died from her injuries.

Tampa police officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, to the area of E. 29th Avenue and N. 22nd Street on a report of a shooting, the department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, a 15-year-old girl told them her friend shot her. Witnesses identified the shooter, who police say turned himself into police later in the day.

The young woman who was injured in the leg had been taken to the hospital for treatment and released. A day later, however, she went back because of medical complications.

Police say she died Monday, Oct. 18.

The accused gunman, in addition to the new manslaughter count, faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon and minor in possession of a firearm.