His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old is receiving treatment at the hospital after being shot in the leg in the city's Sulpher Springs neighborhood, according to police.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Seward Street and 11th Street, according to the Tampa Police Department in a news release.

While details are limited, the agency confirmed a teen boy was shot in the leg. It's not yet known how the teen was shot or whether police are looking for a shooter.