x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

TECO: Thousands without power along Bayshore Boulevard

It is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Monday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — A few thousand people are without power Monday afternoon following a reported equipment failure in Tampa.

The outage is centered in an area around Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard to W. Swan Avenue, according to TECO's real-time map.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, about 3,460 customers are affected.

The utility tells 10 Tampa Bay a wire fell on Howard Avenue just north of Bayshore.

Credit: TECO

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter