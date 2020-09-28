TECO: Thousands without power along Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. — A few thousand people are without power Monday afternoon following a reported equipment failure in Tampa.
The outage is centered in an area around Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard to W. Swan Avenue, according to TECO's real-time map.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, about 3,460 customers are affected.
The utility tells 10 Tampa Bay a wire fell on Howard Avenue just north of Bayshore.
