Tampa preschool turns pumpkins into works of art to support teachers

Among the transformations were BB-8, the "Up" house, a Buccaneers pirate ship, Cruella de Vil, a Champa Bay design and Harry Potter.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's pumpkin decorating and then there's going all out to turn the holiday gourds into works of art.

And that's exactly what the students at Amy Gail Buchman Preschool at Congregation Schaarai Zedek did!

Thirty elaborately decorated pumpkins lined the school's halls for what has become a holiday tradition. This year, the proceeds from pumpkin bidding will go to teachers to buy a "wish item" for their classroom.

Among the transformations were BB-8, the "Up" house, a Buccaneers pirate ship, Cruella de Vil, a Champa Bay design and Harry Potter.

You can get a glimpse at some of the masterpieces below.