Tampa Pride rescheduled until March 2021

The festival was supposed to happen in late March before it got rescheduled to the end of May. Now, it won't happen for another year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Pride won't take place this year after all.

The event was supposed to take place on March 28 and was initially rescheduled for May 30. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that it will now take place on March 27, 2021.

All official Tampa Pride 2021 events will have the Tampa Pride 2020 sponsors, vendors and diversity parade participants credited and rolled over for the re-scheduled events.

All 2020 Grand Marshals will be the same for 2021.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the following:

"While we wish we could be celebrating Tampa Pride in person, our community will still be celebrating together in spirit--and with even more pride, passion, and love for each other than ever before. In a time that feels heavy for many, I know that our Tampa Pride community will continue uplifting others and spreading kindness, positivity, and love even from a distance."

