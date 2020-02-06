People march in Tampa hours after city removes curfew

Sky 10 aerials show a large crowd of protesters walking down W. Kennedy Boulevard.

TAMPA, Fla. — An evening protest is ongoing in Tampa as people marched down W. Kennedy Boulevard following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The peaceful march is happening hours after leaders opted to lift the city's curfew that was put in place during the weekend because of violence. Aerial images from Sky 10 show police on bikes traveling alongside the group.

Much of Kennedy Boulevard is closed by police to ensure everyone's safety.

This march follows others across the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, with protests in Riverview, Plant City and elsewhere.

JUSTICE FOR #GEORGEFLOYD: The #protestors just started marching across the 301 and Big Bend intersection in Riverview while @HCSOSheriff is working to shut it down. Many families came out, to protest against police brutality. They will be here through the night @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/PmioRWhNTs — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) June 2, 2020

Protesters earlier gathered around 4 p.m. at Tampa City Hall. Mayor Jane Castor stepped outside and spoke with some of them, but many in the group changed "go home Jane" as she attempted to have a few conversations.

Castor went and talked with a few people, though the crowd did not seem too receptive.

Mayor Castor has showed up outside of city hall. Protestors say they do not want her to speak. Now chanting “Go Home Jane” Mayor trying to have a conversation with them. pic.twitter.com/oEqKyp6KMK — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) June 2, 2020

Protests nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice have turned tense at times, violent in other ways as people have come face-to-face with law enforcement. President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to American cities in an attempt to limit the violence.

Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody on May 25 after officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

