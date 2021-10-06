Charges dropped against 2 people linked to 'defund law enforcement' protest

A spokesperson from the State's Attorney Office told 10 Tampa Bay the charges were dropped.

TAMPA, Fla. — Charges against two Tampa protesters, 22-year-old Jamie Bullock and 23-year-old Chukwudi Uche, were dropped Wednesday, a spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay.

They'd been accused of battery against law enforcement.

The Tampa Bay Times was first to report the update, which the newspaper described as "marking the end of a saga" that had been expected to include a trial for Bullock and Uche who'd been charged in connection with a "defund law enforcement" protest in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis.

Their defense lawyers say newly-uncovered videos proved their clients were innocent of battery. Other charges were dropped in diversion program agreements, the spokesperson confirmed. For instance, Uche will do community service hours, write an apology and surrender a gun. Bullock, on the other hand, which do community service and pay an intervention program fee.

These two were not the only individuals charged following the Tampa protests in 2020.

Hundreds of charges were filed in the months after the civil unrest in Tampa that followed the May 25, 2020 killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.