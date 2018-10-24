TAMPA, Fla. – With a flip of a switch Wednesday morning, crews with the city of Tampa’s Public Works department turned on three new crosswalks with flashing lights as part of an effort to keep pedestrians safe on Bayshore Boulevard.

The flashing element of the crosswalks with new signage and striping are known as Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFBs).

"Pedestrian safety is a top priority," Mayor Bob Buckhorn said. "We are working around the clock to improve Tampa's roads, sidewalks, and bike paths to ensure every measure is taken to keep Tampa residents and visitors safe. These beacons will serve as a visual reminder that pedestrians are present while also slowing traffic."

The changes come after a fatal crash on May 23, killing a young mother and her toddler that was allegedly caused by street racers.

There weren't any crosswalks in place where Jessica Raubenolt and her 21-month-old daughter Lillia were crossing the road at the time. Raubenolt was pushing Lillia in a stroller when they were hit and killed. The mom and daughter were in Tampa on vacation from Ohio.

A day after the crash, the city lowered the speed limit from 40, to 35 miles per hour. Over the next few months, police gave out more than twice the normal number of speeding tickets.

The crosswalks are located at the intersections of Bayshore Boulevard and South Delaware Avenue, South Dakota Avenue and mid-block between South Brevard Avenue and West Swann Avenue.

The total of the project is $90,000.

“[People] approaching a crosswalk equipped with an RRFB to push the button to activate the flashing lights, check for oncoming traffic, and proceed across the road only when safe to do so," the city advised in a news release. "As drivers approach pedestrians in crosswalks, they have an obligation to yield the right-of-way to them.”

New flashing crosswalk beacons just turned on ⚠️ along #Tampa’s iconic #Bayshore Blvd. It’s the latest of several measures taken by @CityofTampa to slow drivers down & make it safer for pedestrians. #Tampabay @10NewsWTSP https://t.co/lNPf39dsLP pic.twitter.com/21S4nGkbmX — Sarah Rosario (@sarahbrosario) October 24, 2018

