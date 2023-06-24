Critics accuse city of Tampa of not being vocal about racist acts alleged by firefighter

“In this county, in this city, this is not acceptable,” said community activist and pastor Elvis Piggott.

TAMPA, Fla. — Critics accused the city of Tampa of not being vocal enough in its condemnation of recent racist acts being alleged by a Tampa firefighter.

Piggott says city leaders need to speak up and speak out.

“And now, we are demanding results. No more can you sweep it under the rug. We want results now," said Piggott.

The call to say more and do more follows recent allegations of racist behavior at the city’s Fire Station 13.

Andrew Dixon, a firefighter at Station 13, said in February at the beginning of Black History Month that he and another firefighter saw a stuffed monkey hanging by a noose from the rafters inside the firehouse.

Dixon reported the incident but says he was told those who had placed it there claimed they were paying tribute to the nearby Busch Gardens, which the firehouse serves.

“Reported to a superior. In Tampa. At the fire station,” said Piggott. “And they say, technically, we all come from monkeys. Appalling. Outrageous.”

A little over a week ago, Dixon says he found a note in his locker containing a photo of him with the word “monkey” written over his head.

In response, Tampa Fire Rescue released a statement, condemning the alleged acts and says it has passed it along to the Tampa Police Department which this week confirmed an investigation is underway.

“I have assigned my best detectives to that case and we’re taking it very seriously,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said on Wednesday.

Still, critics say the city isn’t speaking loud enough when it comes to condemning this sort of alleged behavior.

They are calling upon Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp to do more.

“And we have a black fire chief, to be clear,” said Piggott. “Which is more appalling, that something like this can happen with no statement, with no apology, with no community being involved.”

Castor was out of town for the weekend, but a spokesperson said she stands by the fire department's statement denouncing racism in all its forms, calling the allegations disturbing and encouraging the city's police department to investigate the matter fully.

The firefighter at the center of the allegations was not present at Saturday’s community event but has said he is considering whether to switch firehouses.