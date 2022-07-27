Tampa rapper killed outside his apartment after ongoing argument, posts to social media

Ari Juwan Williams, was known as Rollie Bands.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a tragedy that family and friends say could've been avoided. A local rapper and father was shot and killed outside his apartment.

Hillsborough County deputies were called to the area near the IQ Apartments on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa just after 3:30 P.M. on Friday.

"I thought that it was a joke when I was getting all the calls," Stephanie Agosto, his love and friend said. "He didn't deserve to die the way he did."

Ari Juwan Williams, who was known as Rollie Bands, was 27 years old when his life was taken.

"He's very funny, goofy, he was very motivating. He's a good rapper," Agosto said. "He's a good friend. He's very caring. He was like, my soulmate. That was like my best friend call me every day. I called him every day."

She says Williams knew his killer and they were friends. She says an argument escalated to social media and that post initiated a deadly interaction.

"They just continued arguing with each other, they made up then they started arguing again, and brought it to social media when it shouldn't have," Agosto said. "It shouldn't have got that far."

Investigators say whoever pulled the trigger sped away from the scene and the shooting didn't seem to be random.

"I hope they rot in prison," Agosto said. "Gun violence is not the answer."

Williams leaves behind his 6-year-old daughter, Cashmere. While officials investigate, his family fears for their safety. Agosto hopes whoever the killer was is found quickly and the community remembers this local rapper.

"I want him to be remembered as a good father, a loving friend, a caring person," Agosto said. "Remember him, just by him and Rollie Bands, and his music."