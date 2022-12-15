Tampa's relaunched rental assistance program has paid out $2.3 million

The fund still has $2.1 million available for qualifying applicants.

TAMPA, Fla. — Since the city of Tampa relaunched its rental assistance program in October, it's paid out roughly $2.3 million to qualifying applicants.

The money comes from the city's general fund and helps Tampa residents with move-in and rental assistance.

Depending on someone's situation, the city covers everything from one-month's rent to an entire lease.

"Having so many individuals who have been approved on a weekly basis, this is services the city really has never touched on before," said Kayon Henderson, the manager with Tampa's Housing and Community Development Division.

The city of Tampa reopened its Rental & Move-In Assistance Program (RMAP) program in October after it was paused in March due to a staggering response.

"We wanted to make sure there was no frustration from the public so we were intentional in how we launched Phase 3," Henderson said.

The city limited the number of days people could apply for the program to Wednesday and Thursday, leaving three days for processing and thus preventing the system from becoming overwhelmed.

Additional staff was hired to ensure people were getting help in a timely manner.

Altogether $6,000,000 was dedicated to Tampa's RMAP beginning in March. According to city records, there is $2,115,522 remaining.

"Once the funds do run out, we will have to close the program," Henderson said, encouraging people to apply.

Some advocates have been calling for more action from city council and Mayor Jane Castor to curb rising rent prices, calling the rental assistance program a "band-aid."

"So when the program ends, the rent still remains the same, income is the same, and where are those people now," Robin Lockett, a Regional Director with Florida Rising, said.

Lockett had been calling for some form of rent stabilization for months, an action city council failed to pass. She fears the RMAP plays into the greed of some developers and landlords.