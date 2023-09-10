Tampa restaurant spotlights accused dine-and-dashers on Facebook page

Ken Brackins says when someone skips out on the bill at Rick's on the River, they post security video of the accused dasher on the restaurant's Facebook page.

TAMPA, Fla. — A riverside restaurant in Tampa has been getting a lot of clicks on Facebook because of the way they’re handling people who they say dined and dashed.

Ken Brackins from Rick’s on the River says they are using the court of public opinion to get justice for their wait staff.

“You’re going to be all over Facebook,” Brackins said. “We have 33 cameras.”

Brackins says that when someone skips out on a bill, he has the surveillance video of the accused dine and dasher posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We’ve been 100 percent on identifying the perpetrators,” Brackins said. “Sometimes they try to make an excuse like, ‘Oh, I thought my friend paid,’ but most of the time they come in and sheepishly pay and don’t apologize.”

We asked Brackins if he ever reports the alleged dashers to the police because he also has signs up that warn of prosecution. He says a Facebook post usually does the job.

“Those guys are really busy, and they don’t have time for these small potatoes crimes like this,” Brackins said. “We’re not really interested in getting the money back as much as a deterrent to get them to quit doing it.”

Brackins says the people who call in to identify the accused thieves are typically their family members. So, before your cousin rats you out – his message is clear.

“If you come to Rick’s on the River and eat it and beat it, we’re going to catch you. Don’t do it.”