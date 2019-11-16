TAMPA, Fla — The first-ever River Tower Festival was held to raise funds for the Sulphur Springs Water Tower.

The iconic piece of Tampa skyline has stood since 1927 and through 1971, it was a functioning water tower.

Organizers of Saturday's event say this is just the beginning of preserving their 214-foot piece of Tampa history.

“Today’s event -- the goal is mostly to bring awareness to the park and the need. And then hopefully from there, we can go to some private, public partnerships," said Debi Johnson, the co-chair of the River Tower Festival. "We’re going to continue to do the festival.

"And we hope to raise some money today, but we don’t expect to restore the tower -- today."

The event features live music, artists and vendors and runs through 10 p.m. at River Tower Park, 401 E. Bird St.

