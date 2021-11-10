427-room hotel slated for Tampa Riverwalk

The building's design is being described as "modern coastal California meets Florida."

TAMPA, Fla. — Plans for a new large-scale hotel that will be constructed in the heart of downtown Tampa have been announced by developers.

On Tuesday, Pendry Hotels and Resorts said it planned to build Pendry Tampa, a hotel and residential development center, along the city's 2.4-mile-long waterfront pathway, a.k.a Tampa Riverwalk.

Developers say the hotel will feature 220 guestrooms and 207 rooms for residents. Prices for one of those permanent rooms start at around $900,000, according to developers. Residents will be able to enjoy amenities like a private lobby and elevator, as well as an exclusive rooftop pool and lounge.

The building's design is being described as "modern coastal California meets Florida" with floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase views of the water.