3 considered persons of interest in Tampa Riverwalk shooting

Police said a person was hit in the hand.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify three people believed to have information about a shooting at the Tampa Riverwalk.

It happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

At some point, a person fired several rounds, with someone getting hit in the hand.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.