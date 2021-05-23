3 considered persons of interest in Tampa Riverwalk shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify three people believed to have information about a shooting at the Tampa Riverwalk.
It happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
At some point, a person fired several rounds, with someone getting hit in the hand.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.
