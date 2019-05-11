TAMPA, Fla. —
Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa was briefly closed Tuesday morning because of an unattended package.
Tampa police determined the package was a box of concrete samples that may have fallen off a truck and moved to the side of the road.
The lanes between 22nd and 30th streets are now open.
