Tampa drivers shoot at each other during road rage incident on busy interstate

The shooting happened a little after 3 p.m. on Interstate 4 in Tampa.

TAMPA, Florida — Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating a road rage incident that led to gunfire Wednesday afternoon in Tampa.

The incident happened a little after 3 p.m. after the driver of a dark blue Chevy Traverse reportedly cut off the driver of a white Toyota Camry while entering the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 from Howard Avenue.

Troopers said both pointed their guns at each other after turning east on Interstate 4.

Both drivers fired at each other with the Toyota driver striking the Chevy, FHP said. A bullet penetrated the Chevy and grazed the driver who suffered minor injuries but did not receive medical attention.