Tampa community runs for fallen police officers

The Tampa Bay community and the police department honored fallen heroes Saturday in a run downtown.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some ran to pay tribute.

“I'm here to support the people in blue. Trying to show what support I can for those that make their sacrifices each and every year,” said Larry Moore, one of the almost 2,000 people that signed up to run.

Others were there for support

"I'm here to support my son and husband who's doing the race," said Rachael Dolby, one of the hundreds who showed up to cheer on the runners.

Both the runners and the crowd came to Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa to honor the memory of the 32 TPD officers who died in the line of duty.

"Thirty-two officers that have given their lives in the line of duty and service to our community. So it's very meaningful," saiid Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Saturday's run marked the 28th Annual Tampa Police Memorial Run.

"The officers every single day go out on duty in order to protect the community. That's what they do. They answer calls for service. They answer the community's call for need. And if they die in the line of duty, it's the ultimate sacrifice," said Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor.

Before the run began, SWAT team members repelled down the side of police headquarters, and there was a moment of silence as the city took the day to keep those 32 legacies alive

"To see everybody out here today, to see all the young kids, all the way up to the senior citizens, that are out here to say in Tampa, we support our law enforcement," said Mayor Castor.

Chief O'Connor said the run serves as a reminder that the officers that sacrificed their lives to protect the community will never be forgotten.

"Every day these officers are out working tirelessly to protect the communities. So it's nice to come out once a year and celebrate their honor and their lives, but I think it's important for the community to remember their sacrifice that they made day in and day out," she said.