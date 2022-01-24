Firefighters help residents save trapped exotic pets from Tampa house fire

According to fire rescue, three cats, three dogs, one macaw, two tortoises, two iguanas, one lizard, one snake and six chickens were rescued.

TAMPA, Fla. — Several animals were rescued from a Tampa home that went up in flames Monday morning.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded at 8:22 a.m. to a house fire on Amber Court after receiving several calls from neighbors.

Fire officials say the people who lived in the house were not there at the time, but their security company notified them their smoke alarm was activated. That's when authorities say they rushed to the house to save their collection of exotic pets.

When they arrived, fire rescue says the residents opened the door to their back porch and gave the trapped animals an escape route. Firefighters were then able to remove the animals that were inside cages and tanks.

According to fire rescue, three cats, three dogs, one macaw, two tortoises, two iguanas, one lizard, one snake and six chickens were rescued. Two baby chicks and a small tortoise did not survive.

Fire rescue says the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have been accidental.