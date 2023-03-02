Driver killed after car travels off Selmon exit, onto apartment complex lot

The crash happened near where the Selmon Expressway and Dale Mabry Highway meet.

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver was killed after their car traveled off the exit from the Selmon Expressway and onto the parking lot of a South Tampa apartment complex, according to the Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday near where the South Tampa flyover and Dale Mabry Highway meet at the Lighthouse Bay Apartment Homes complex, located at 5055 South Dale Mabry Highway, according to police.

The driver was killed after appearing to have left the expressway, crashed into a pole and into some fencing of the apartment complex, fire rescue spokesperson Vivian McIlrath said.

Police shut down the eastbound upper deck of the Selmon Expressway at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.