x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Driver killed after car travels off Selmon exit, onto apartment complex lot

The crash happened near where the Selmon Expressway and Dale Mabry Highway meet.
Credit: Jason Zook
A driver crashed their car off the Selmon Expressway on Thursday, March 2, in South Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver was killed after their car traveled off the exit from the Selmon Expressway and onto the parking lot of a South Tampa apartment complex, according to the Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday near where the South Tampa flyover and Dale Mabry Highway meet at the Lighthouse Bay Apartment Homes complex, located at 5055 South Dale Mabry Highway, according to police.

The driver was killed after appearing to have left the expressway, crashed into a pole and into some fencing of the apartment complex, fire rescue spokesperson Vivian McIlrath said.

Police shut down the eastbound upper deck of the Selmon Expressway at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Videos

In Other News

Dead person found inside Temple Terrace apartment home, deputies say

Before You Leave, Check This Out