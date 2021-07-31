Man accused of sexual battery near Tampa nightclub arrested

TAMPA, Fla. — A man accused of attacking a woman and sexually battering her outside of a Tampa nightclub now is behind bars.
Elieser Alvarez Lima, 31, was arrested Friday without incident, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He faces several charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Deputies say a man approached a woman walking home Sunday from the Aqua Lounge on Waters Avenue. She was hit in the face, choked and sexually battered, the sheriff's office said at the time.
"I want to commend this victim for the strength she showed when she came forward to report what happened to her," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.
