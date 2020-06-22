Shed fire in Tampa sends smoke billowing into the air

TAMPA, Fla. — A shed fire raged for about a half-hour in the Carrollwood area before firefighters could finally put it out.
Crews were called around 7:20 p.m. Sunday to the area of Hudson Lane near Dale Mabry Highway on a report of a shed on fire.
The flames were said to have shot up some 30 feet, caused by a laser cutting machine somehow catching something ablaze. A propane tank somehow was involved, too, which might have worsened the situation.
No one was trapped or injured.
