Hillsborough County

1 person dead, 2 injured during early morning shooting in Tampa

The incident happened in the area of North Nebraska Avenue between East Estelle and East 3rd. Avenue.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting early morning Saturday in Tampa, according to police.

The incident happened in the area of North Nebraska Avenue between East Estelle and East 3rd. Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital and died due to his injuries, police wrote in a statement.

The second and third man's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police say.

The motive is still unknown at this time, and detectives are actively conducting interviews with witnesses.

