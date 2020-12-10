10-year-old boy found dead inside Tampa home

Deputies were called to the house for a report of a shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are trying to figure out what led up to the suspected shooting death of a 10-year-old boy inside a Tampa home.

They were called for a report of a shooting just after 4:30 p.m. Monday to the house on Dreisler Street, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

The child was found dead inside with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound, a sheriff's office spokeswoman said.

Detectives are interviewing family members, who are cooperating with the investigation. There were adults and an older sibling inside the house with a gun, though it's not yet known who it belongs to.

Authorities still are trying to figure out an official cause of death.

