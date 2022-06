An investigation is underway.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries following a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's V.M. Ybor neighborhood.

It happened around 1:43 p.m. near East Columbus Drive and North Avenida Republica de Cuba (14th Street), according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

The extent of injuries involving the two people is not yet known.

Authorities are expected to release more information later Monday.