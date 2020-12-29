Search underway for gunman after shooting on the Columbus Drive Bridge

Tampa police have not yet identified the suspected shooter.

TAMPA, Fla. — A car was struck by gunfire Tuesday on the Columbus Drive Bridge over the Hillsborough River.

The driver of the silver Infiniti had just left the Columbus Court Apartments when bullets started flying, causing him to veer into oncoming traffic and crash into a silver GMC with a man and woman inside.

The man and woman were not hurt.

The Infiniti driver, who was shot and wounded, hopped out of the car and ran away. He somehow managed to get to St Joseph's Hospital, where he is stable. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Tampa police say they're still trying to develop leads in the case. Detectives don't know who pulled the trigger or where they might be. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

The bridge has been temporarily closed. It has since reopened.

