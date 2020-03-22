TAMPA, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that left one man dead and another person hurt.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of E. Hanna Avenue and 43rd Street N., according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say as they got to the scene, they found shell casing on the ground and learned two people left in private cars to go to the hospital.

One of them, a man, later was pronounced dead. Another person went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and left before deputies arrived.

However, they were picked up by another deputy and again was taken to the hospital, the news release states.

It's believed the shooting was not random, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

