Man arrested in connection to shooting death outside Hillsborough County gentleman's club

Deputies say 23-year-old Alfonso Howard is connected to the homicide, although he has not been charged with murder.

TAMPA, Florida — Deputies have made one arrest in connection to the shooting death of a father of seven early Monday morning in Hillsborough County.

Alfonso Howard, 23, has been arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm in connection to the homicide, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. He has not been charged with murder in this case.

Deputies said they were called after 3:40 a.m. Monday to the Playhouse Gentlemen's Club after reports of shots fired in the parking lot. They arrived to find 33-year-old Jared Speights Sr. had been shot.

Speights was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. To remain anonymous, you can submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

"I'm praying, asking God to keep his life," Speights' mother Lawanda Richardson said. "They didn't let us into the hospital, which I understand. I just wish I could've been there with my son so he could have that human support. The officer came back again and said, 'I'm sorry, that your son's deceased.; It took almost everything out of me."

She said her son was loving, caring and turning his life around. He recently graduated and became a barber.

"I'm proud of your legacy. I'm a happy mom because God chose me for you. That's what I want him to know," Richardson said.