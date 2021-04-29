Tampa shooting stemmed from domestic disturbance case, FHP says

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

A domestic dispute and subsequent shooting blocked roads Thursday morning in Tampa, authorities say.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old Tampa woman called 911 at 8:45 a.m. to say she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend – a 25-year-old from Plant City – while driving south on I-275 after a domestic disturbance.

FHP says the woman got off the interstate and met up with troopers at the Circle K convenience store near SR-60 and Howard Avenue. While she was talking with authorities, FHP says the man showed up at a car wash across the street.

At that point, FHP says the man pulled out a handgun and shot himself in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where authorities say he is in serious condition.

The Tampa Police Department is coordinating with Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the case. Police say South Armenia Avenue was temporarily blocked at West Cleveland Street.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: If you are being abused by another person or are a person having suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And there is help. Below are resources available to you.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). There is also a chat option.

Florida's statewide domestic violence hotline can be reached at 1-800-500-1119 or 1-800-621-4202 (TTY). It's managed by the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence. And, it offers trilingual service seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The CASA and Pinellas County hotline can be reached at 727-895-4912.

Also in the Tampa Bay area, The Spring works to prevent domestic violence and protect people by offering safe havens and comprehensive support services. It's one of the state's certified domestic violence centers and has emergency shelter services. To reach The Spring's 24-hour crisis hotline, call 813-247-7233.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273- 8255.

You can reach the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.