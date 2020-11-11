'Several people' taken to hospital after Tampa shooting, deputies say

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left several people injured around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the area of North 50th Street and Sligh Avenue in Tampa.

Deputies say "several people" were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

