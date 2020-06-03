NORTHDALE, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting of a 16-year-old in Greater Northdale.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Dawnview Drive.

The teen was shot by an individual while sitting together in a car, according to deputies. The 16-year-old is in stable condition, but was taken to a local hospital with upper body trauma.

"Our deputies are talking to neighbors and reviewing surveillance video in the area to learn more about what led up to this incident, but we are confident that it was not random and there is no threat to the general public," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Deputies have identified one person believed to be involved.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

