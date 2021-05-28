Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting outside Tampa hotel

He was already wanted by police before it happened.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man already wanted for violation of probation and stealing a car has been arrested and now faces a murder charge after a shooting in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

Christian "Goldo" Rivera Pabon, 26, was found and taken into custody on Thursday.

Around 6 a.m. on May 23, deputies say Rivera Pabon had gotten into an argument with a man in the parking lot of a Residence Inn on Palm Avenue. According to investigators, Rivera Pabon tried and failed to steal the man's car but fired shots at him.

The man was wounded and drove with a friend to a Shell gas station on East Adamo Drive, where deputies ultimately found him dead.

According to the sheriff's office, Rivera Pabon already had active warrants for violation of probation (possession of a firearm), violation of probation (possession of a controlled substance), and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Following the homicide, authorities have added charges of first-degree murder while engaged in carjacking, carjacking with a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.