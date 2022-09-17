Police: 1 person dead after early morning shooting in Tampa

Police were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. to the area near West Arch Street and North Blvd.

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Tampa, according to the police.

The police say they were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. to the area near West Arch Street and North Blvd.

When officers arrived to the area, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, the agency wrote in a news release. The person later died on the scene after first responders tried to render aid.

All parties remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, the agency noted.