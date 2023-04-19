Fight leads to deadly shooting in Tampa apartment; neighbor also hurt during gunfire

The complex is about two miles from the University of South Florida.

TAMPA, Florida — Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital and another person has been pronounced dead, the sheriff's office reports.

At 7:25 p.m. authorities arrived at The Palms at Sand Lake apartment on Marsh Harbor Place in Tampa, according to the sheriff's office. The complex is about 2 miles from the University of South Florida.

Deputies arrived and found multiple victims. A woman in her mid-70s was taken to AdventHealth Tampa with non-life-threatening injuries and another person was sent to Tampa General Hospital where they later died, the sheriff's office reports.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, three people were inside an apartment when an altercation ensued between two people. One person was shot and killed while another bullet went through the wall and struck a woman in her mid-70s in the foot next door.

The third person inside the apartment where the shooting took place is who called 911, the sheriff's office said. That individual was not hurt.