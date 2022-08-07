Police: Man shot, killed in South Tampa

The suspected shooter is in custody. Police said there is no threat to the public.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating an early morning shooting in South Tampa that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 2:48 a.m. Friday on South Howard Avenue near West Azeele Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died despite attempts to save his life.

Police said the suspected shooter was detained nearby and is cooperating with them. Detectives are headed to the scene to continue the investigation.

Police said there is "no continuing threat of violence to the community." No further information on the shooting was available.