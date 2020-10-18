2 people accused of stabbing, shooting man in Tampa

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting and stabbing Saturday in Tampa, the sheriff's office says.

Pedro David Sanchez Baez, 41, and 21-year-old Carrington Thornton face various charges: Baez is charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and shooting from a vehicle, while Thorton was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a weapon.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent around 3 p.m. Saturday to a home on Williams Road on a report of a stabbing, according to a news release.

Deputies say they learned Thorton stabbed a man during a fight and Baez, who lives nearby, drove over to the house and shot the man. Baez was eventually arrested at Puritan Road and 56th Street in Tampa.

The man who was shot was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our deputies didn't miss a beat and tracked down both of these criminals who violently attacked a man," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. "We are grateful the victim survived and no one else was injured. Both suspects will be held accountable for their cruel actions.

"I also want to encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to reach out for help. The Spring of Tampa Bay can be reached at (813) 247-SAFE."

