14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting of preteen boy at Tampa home

The teen reportedly told police he thought the gun was unloaded.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say killed a 12-year-old and injured another teen in an early January shooting.

The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, faces a count of felony manslaughter with a weapon, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. He was arrested on Jan. 30.

The shooting happened on Jan. 8 at a home in the city's University Square neighborhood on East 111th Avenue.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the home on a call for help about a young man who was shot and needed help, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. The 12-year-old, identified as James Lett Jr., who was shot later died from his injuries, while a 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his mouth and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the children's injuries happened by a single bullet.

An ongoing investigation found that one of the children brought a gun into the home and, at times, pointed "the firearm at one another for fun," Tampa police said in a statement. It was determined that the 14-year-old approached the two, pointed the gun and fired, the agency continued.

The teen reportedly told investigators he thought the gun was unloaded when he pulled the trigger.

"This is a tragic reminder of the fact that it is essential for gun owners to practice safe storage of firearms. Had these juveniles not had easy access to guns in the home, a young man would still be alive today," Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "It is critical for parents, guardians, and gun owners to ensure that firearms are stored in a place that is inaccessible to children, out of sight, and locked at all times."

Lett's aunt earlier told 10 Tampa Bay that the teen is remembered as a funny and goofy child.

"I would never think I would bury my nephew before me. It's very hard because he was just living his life," Latoya Lett said.

Tampa police encourage gun owners to pick up a free gunlock at one of the following district offices:

District 1

3818 West Tampa Bay Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33614

District 2

9330 North 30th St.

Tampa, FL 33612