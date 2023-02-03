x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting of preteen boy at Tampa home

The teen reportedly told police he thought the gun was unloaded.
Credit: C5Media - stock.adobe.com

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say killed a 12-year-old and injured another teen in an early January shooting.

The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, faces a count of felony manslaughter with a weapon, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. He was arrested on Jan. 30.

The shooting happened on Jan. 8 at a home in the city's University Square neighborhood on East 111th Avenue.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the home on a call for help about a young man who was shot and needed help, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. The 12-year-old, identified as James Lett Jr., who was shot later died from his injuries, while a 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his mouth and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the children's injuries happened by a single bullet.

An ongoing investigation found that one of the children brought a gun into the home and, at times, pointed "the firearm at one another for fun," Tampa police said in a statement. It was determined that the 14-year-old approached the two, pointed the gun and fired, the agency continued.

Related Articles

The teen reportedly told investigators he thought the gun was unloaded when he pulled the trigger.

"This is a tragic reminder of the fact that it is essential for gun owners to practice safe storage of firearms. Had these juveniles not had easy access to guns in the home, a young man would still be alive today," Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "It is critical for parents, guardians, and gun owners to ensure that firearms are stored in a place that is inaccessible to children, out of sight, and locked at all times."

Lett's aunt earlier told 10 Tampa Bay that the teen is remembered as a funny and goofy child.

"I would never think I would bury my nephew before me. It's very hard because he was just living his life," Latoya Lett said.

Tampa police encourage gun owners to pick up a free gunlock at one of the following district offices:

District 1
3818 West Tampa Bay Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33614

District 2
9330 North 30th St.
Tampa, FL 33612

District 3
3808 North 22nd St.
Tampa, FL 33610

More Videos

In Other News

Tampa triathlete released from hospital after alligator attack

Before You Leave, Check This Out