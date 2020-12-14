Three siblings, all under the age of 10, missing since Friday, deputies say

Deputies say they were last seen in the area of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Fletcher Avenue in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies need your help finding three children who they say haven't been seen since Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office says 7-year-old Nathan Navedo, 6-year-old Noel Navedo and 2-year-old Naudia Navedo were last seen in the area of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Fletcher Avenue in Tampa on Dec. 11.

Deputies say they were given a take into custody order on Saturday, but haven't been able to find any of the children or their parents to make sure the kids are alright. Vinquel Navedo, 39, and Taylor Sea, 29, are the children's parents.

Navedo and/or Sea may be driving a 2002 Green Force Taurus with a Florida temporary tag CVC2286.

"It's been days since these young children were seen and our deputies want to make sure that they are healthy and doing well," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We believe they are still in the Tampa area at this time. I'm urging anyone who has had contact with their parents or has seen the kids, to please call us."

If you have any information on where the Navedo children or their parents may be, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

